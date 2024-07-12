Police should probe link between BJP, Aarudhra Gold and Armstrong’s murder, Thirumavalavan tells CM

VCK founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday said that he had urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure the arrest of those who planned and executed the murder of BSP State president K. Armstrong.

The VCK leader said that he suspected the hand of “BJP in particular” in the murder.

Addressing the media after meeting Mr. Stalin at the Secretariat, Mr. Thirumavalavan claimed that the BJP had a plan to systematically break down law and order in Tamil Nadu. He said that Mr. Stalin had promised to take appropriate action.

“It is possible that there was a political plan behind Armstrong’s murder. Immediately after the murder, even before the police began an investigation, a BJP leader – pre-empting the BSP – demanded an inquiry by the CBI, which is under the control of the Union government. In the last few months, there have been reports about a link between Aarudhra Gold Company, some people in the BJP, and Armstrong’s murder. Those who are connected to Aarudhra Gold hold posts in the BJP. The Aarudhra Gold company case is being spoken about in relation to Armstrong’s murder. These aspects should be investigated,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that he had also urged Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun to look into all aspects of the case.

He claimed that the BJP’s political roadmap always contained plans to disturb the DMK government and create law and order issues at every opportunity. “Ideological and political criticism can be made, but attacking Kalaignar (late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi) personally would create tension. So, on the whole, several forces are working towards disturbing law and order in the State,” he said.

He sought the Chief Minister’s intervention to safeguard law and order in the State and monitor the organisations and political parties that provided refuge to such elements.

“We have also presented a petition for an all-party meeting to discuss NEET and the new criminal laws. NEET has become a national issue. The BJP is trying to cover up the corruption that has taken place in the conduct of the exam, and the DMK should intervene and pass a resolution to put pressure on the Union government and the Supreme Court,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the three new criminal laws were passed after sending all the Opposition MPs out of Parliament. “I also welcomed the State government’s decision to set up a commission headed by a retired judge to look into the criminal laws,” he said.