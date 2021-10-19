Police seize two antique idols

Seven persons, including kingpin of idol smuggling, held by special team

The Idol Wing police seized idols of Meenakshi and Rishabadevar and arrested seven persons, including Karthik of Chennai, the mastermind behind idol smuggling.

A special team headed by Superintendent of Police Rajaram went to Melmaruvathur in Kancheepuram district based on a tip-off that some idols could be smuggled out of Sithaamur early on Sunday.

The police team, posing as buyers, gained the confidence of the idol smugglers and the gang brought the Meenakshi amman idol on a two- wheeler.

The special police team, after ascertaining the antique value of the idol, arrested D. Karthik and B. Moorthy of Chennai.

Based on investigation, the Idol Wing police arrested five more persons — S. Sundaramurthy, V. Kumaran, M. Ashok, R. Arivarasu and M. Abdul Rahman.

Found in Vellore

The police team recovered the statue of Rishabadevar from a house in Vellore district.

All the arrested persons have been booked under the Idol Theft Prevention Act and were produced before a judicial magistrate along with the two idols.

The Idol Wing police are looking into the gang’s past and its idol smuggling network.