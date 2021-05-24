Police seize over 20,000 litres of rectified spirit in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM

24 May 2021 09:51 IST

Lorry driver held; further probe is on

In a major haul, the Villupuram police seized 20,055 litres of rectified spirit that was smuggled in a lorry at Valathi near Gingee on late on Sunday.

According to police sources, following a tip-off, a team of personnel was conducting checks at the Valathi checkpost when they intercepted a lorry with Karnataka registration.

Advertising

Advertising

The police found 573 plastic cans containing 35 litres of rectified spirit each concealed in a separate compartment in the vehicle.

Investigations revealed that the spirit was purchased from Madhya Pradesh for sale in Puducherry.

The lorry driver Mohit Ram, 50, of Indore in Madhya Pradesh was arrested. Further investigations are on.