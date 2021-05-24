Tamil Nadu

Police seize over 20,000 litres of rectified spirit in Tamil Nadu

Cans containing rectified spirit that was seized from a lorry at Valathi near Gingee on Sunday night.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a major haul, the Villupuram police seized 20,055 litres of rectified spirit that was smuggled in a lorry at Valathi near Gingee on late on Sunday.

According to police sources, following a tip-off, a team of personnel was conducting checks at the Valathi checkpost when they intercepted a lorry with Karnataka registration.

The police found 573 plastic cans containing 35 litres of rectified spirit each concealed in a separate compartment in the vehicle.

Investigations revealed that the spirit was purchased from Madhya Pradesh for sale in Puducherry.

The lorry driver Mohit Ram, 50, of Indore in Madhya Pradesh was arrested. Further investigations are on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2021 9:52:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/police-seize-over-20000-litres-of-rectified-spirit-in-tamil-nadu/article34630845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY