Police seize 280 kg of gutkha, banned tobacco products in Villupuram

June 23, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - VILLUPURAM

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram taluk police seized 280 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products, that were being smuggled in a car, and arrested two persons, on the night of Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Following a tip-off on the smuggling of banned tobacco products, a team led by the Villupuram taluk’s police Inspector Anandan, was conducting vehicle checks when a car was intercepted near Annamalai Hotel.

The police checked the vehicle and found two persons illegally transporting banned gutkha products in gunny bags. The two, identified as M. Bondaram, 28 of Melmaruvuthur, and M. Baskaran, 32 of Tindivanam were arrested. The police seized 280 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products from their possession.

Police said the duo had smuggled gutkha products from other States for supplying and selling in Tamil Nadu. A case has been registered.

