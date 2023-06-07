Police search houses of two men in Coimbatore for suspicious activities

June 07, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The city police on Wednesday searched the houses of two persons based on intelligence inputs that they were involved in suspicious activities that could possibly be linked to radical elements. Several materials including mobile phones, laptop and digital gadgets were seized from the two houses, located near Ukkadam.

The police launched simultaneous checks at the houses in the morning which lasted for a few hours. The duo came under the radar of the intelligence network of the police for alleged suspicious activities in cyberspace and outside, an official privy to the development said.

“Intelligence inputs suggested that they were involved in some suspicious activities which needed to be verified. The seized materials are being examined,” said the official.

It is learnt that the police questioned the duo in detail and let off them after getting a written statement.

Following the car blast that took place in front of Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on October 23 last year, the police have been monitoring persons who are expressing radical views on social media. Houses of several persons were searched in the city after the explosion.

Recently, the city police started an information technology wing to monitor activities of suspected sympathisers of radical organisations and terror outfits. The police also developed a software, namely ‘Octopus’, as a dedicated platform for seeding and sharing of information on radical elements.

