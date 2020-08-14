Police search for resident of Tiruchi home

The police have launched an investigation to trace a 26-year-old woman accommodated in the Mose Ministries Home, after she went missing on Tuesday.
The woman had left the home on Tuesday claiming that she was going to church and did not return. On being informed, the District Social Welfare Officer, Thameemunisa, preferred a complaint with the K.K. Nagar police. A woman missing case was registered, police sources said.
Ms. Thameemunisa said the woman had been residing at the home, which has been in the news since 2015 for being run without authorisation. “The police have filed a FIR based on the complaint and are on the lookout for the missing woman,” she said.
There were 76 other girls above the age of 18 years at the home, which is now functioning under a committee in which the District Social Welfare Officer is a member, as per a court direction.
