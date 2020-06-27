Police replace trader’s weighing machine with an apology

TIRUPATTUR

27 June 2020 00:40 IST

A day after a policeman was caught on camera damaging an electronic weighing scale at a shop for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules, the Tiruppatur Superintendent of Police P. Vijayakumar transferred him to the Armed Reserve Force, besides ensuring that the weighing machine was replaced. “In an effort to correct an aberration, damage caused to weighing machine of the trader by the policeman, a new machine was given with an apology. Policeman is transferred out and being counselled,” the SP tweeted on Friday.

Raghuraman, a policeman from Omerabad, was seen damaging the weighing machine at a shop owned by Raja in Venkatasamudram near Ambur on Thursday. The incident was caught on camera.

