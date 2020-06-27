Tamil Nadu

Police replace trader’s weighing machine with an apology

A day after a policeman was caught on camera damaging an electronic weighing scale at a shop for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules, the Tiruppatur Superintendent of Police P. Vijayakumar transferred him to the Armed Reserve Force, besides ensuring that the weighing machine was replaced. “In an effort to correct an aberration, damage caused to weighing machine of the trader by the policeman, a new machine was given with an apology. Policeman is transferred out and being counselled,” the SP tweeted on Friday.

Raghuraman, a policeman from Omerabad, was seen damaging the weighing machine at a shop owned by Raja in Venkatasamudram near Ambur on Thursday. The incident was caught on camera.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 12:42:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/police-replace-traders-weighing-machine-with-an-apology/article31928555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY