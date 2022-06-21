Police remove illegal flex boards on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore

An illegal flex board being removed from the side of Avinashi Road in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police on Tuesday removed flex boards that were placed on the sides of Avinashi Road, welcoming Isha Yoga founder Jaggi Vasudev, who returned to the city after completing his 100-day solo motorcycle tour campaign ‘Save Soil’.

The police said the flex boards, around 10 of them, were removed as they were placed without obtaining prior permission. The placing of the boards also violated directions of the Madras High Court, the police added. The flex boards had the name of K.N.C. Rajendran of BJP.

The police said said action was taken based on instructions from City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore north) G.S. Madhavan.

A case would be registered against the persons who placed the boards in violation of the High Court directions, the police added.