Tamil Nadu

Police recruitment test held

Second round sees selection of 403 candidates

Candidates from Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts took fitness tests at the recruitment drive organised at the Nethaji stadium in Vellore on Monday.

The recruitment drive is being held to select Grade-II police personnel for the State.

Women aspirants took up the physical tests from Monday in which more than four hundred candidates were selected. In the tests conducted before for men, more than 2,200 recruits were chosen.

According to recruitment officials, 834 women were called for second round of tests. Of the participants, 824 candidates turned up and took part in those tests, which included long jump, javelin throw, cricket ball throw and a few others.

403 women were selected from the participants, sources said.

