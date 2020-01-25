Police recover knife used in SSI’s murder

A day after recovering a .32 calibre semi-automatic pistol that was allegedly used by two radicalised youth to shoot special sub-inspector Wilson in Ernakulam, the special police team probing the case retrieved a knife from a gutter at the Thampanoor bus stand near Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Police sources said the team, led by DSP Ganesan, visited the spot with the aid of the Kerala police following the confessions of the accused, and seized the weapon in their presence.

The National Investigation Agency has now taken over the case.

Abdul Sameem of Thiruvithancode in Thuckalay and Thoufiq of Ilangkadai in Nagercoil were identified as the prime accused in the murder case. The video footage captured from a few cameras near the Thampanoor bus stand showed the movements of the duo, a senior officer said, adding that they were seen hailing an auto-rickshaw after visiting a shop on January 8.

“The confessions from Thoufiq revealed that they had purchased the knife from a shop near Neyyatinkara mosque, boarded the auto and reached the police check-post at Kaliyakavilai [where the incident occurred]...After committing the heinous crime, they abandoned the weapons in the gutter...” the officer said.

The official said that as the news that the police were on the lookout for Sameem and Thoufiq spread, and their photographs were released by the media, the duo fled by train from Kochi to Mumbai. Apprehending arrest, they left Mumbai by train and reached Bengaluru. They were later nabbed in Udupi and brought to Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior police officer from Chennai said that the confessions of Thoufiq and a search conducted on a bag in his possession revealed that he had some ‘papers’ bearing phone numbers and literature suggesting that the offenders would work hard and not rest until their goal was achieved.

“The goal, according to the literature, is to make India a nation for Muslims...Their leader is Khaja Mohideen alias Khaja Bhai, who was arrested recently in New Delhi,” the officer noted.