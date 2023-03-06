Police reach out to migrant labourers in Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur as a confidence building measure

March 06, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated March 07, 2023 04:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Law enforcers in Karur, Perambalur and Tiruchi districts have created helpline numbers to render assistance that could be provided by them to the needy migrant labourers who are in substantial numbers employed in different sectors in these districts.

Police personnel proficient in Hindi have been posted to receive information conveyed in the helpline numbers from the migrant labourers seeking assistance.

Teams of police personnel inspected the places where migrant labourers were employed in the three districts besides in Ariyalur district sensisiting them not to believe rumours and wrong information being spread in the social media platform regarding such labourers.

Migrant labourers in sizeable numbers are employed in construction, hospitality, export units, knitting firms and other industrial establishments in Tiruchi Region comprising Tiruchi,Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts.

In Karur district, the law enforcing authorities have created two dedicated helpline numbers: 94981-00780 and 04324-296299 at the District Police Office in Karur to enable migrant labourers working in the district reach out to the police personnel seeking assistance that could be provided by them.

Although the exact number of migrant labourers working in Karur district is not immediately available, police personnel at the field-level have been asked to enumerate such labourers in their respective jurisdiction, said the Superintendent of Police, Karur, E. Sundaravathanam.

Police sources believe that the migrant labour force working in knitting and export units, construction and hospitality sectors besides at other places in Karur district could range between 5,000 to 6,000.

Field-level police personnel have been sensitising migrant labourers to the assistance which the law enforcers and the district administration would provide as and when they required, says SP Sundaravathanam.

Police teams have clearly told the migrant labourers not to panic in the wake of rumours and false information that was circulated in the social media platform recently.

“The interaction with the migrant labourers was basically a confidence building measure”, said Mr. Sundaravathanam. In addition to the helpline numbers, the migrant labourers have also been given the numbers of the respective jurisdictional officers to contact them in case they needed assistance that could be provided by the police within a short time, Mr. Sundaravathanam said.

Information received in the helpline numbers would immediately be conveyed to the respective jurisdictional police station and to the District Special Branch.

Police sources said over 2,500 migrant labourers were employed in industries, hotels and construction works in Perambalur district and were staying either at their respective place of work or at nearby locations.

Migrant labourers seeking assistance from the police could contact mobile number 94981-00690. Police teams interacted with migrant labourers working in the district to ascertain if they had any issues that could be sorted out by them besides asking them not to believe rumours spread in the social media.

The sources said over 1,000 migrant labourers were working in Ariyalur district employed in cement factories, toll plazas and hotels. Police teams during their interaction with migrant labourers assured them of extending assistance and their safety.

Police were monitoring the social media platform to initiate stern action against those spreading false information regarding migrant labourers, the sources added.