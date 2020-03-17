Police raid illicit liquor unit

TIRUVANNAMALAI

17 March 2020 01:20 IST

Three arrested, raw material destroyed at Jamunamarathur

Over 2,000 litres of fermented wash, liquor barrels and several tins and jute bags for carrying raw material were destroyed in the reserved forest of Jamunamarathur on Sunday.

Police officials, acting on specific instructions from Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakkaravarthi, raided an illicit brewing unit on the hills of Jamunamarathur. They destroyed the fermented wash and seized four two-wheelers with 180 litres of illicitly brewed liquor. Three men were arrested. Their names were given as C. Muthusami, 45, of Melchepali village; C. Ramakrishnan, 27, of Perungattur; and P. Prabakaran, 31, of Arasavalli. They were remanded in custody on Monday. In view of the booming illicit trade in forests and hills, across the district, police and forest officials have been in pursuit of the offenders and asked the residents not to patronise them.

Advertising

Advertising