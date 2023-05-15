Police protection increased in Jedarpalayam in Namakkal after attack on migrant workers

May 15, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Salem

A day after unidentified persons set ablaze a shed in a jaggery manufacturing unit causing burn injuries to four migrant workers, police protection was increased on Monday at Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district, where numerous jaggery units operate.

Late on Sunday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law and Order K. Shankar inspected the village and discussed with police personnel the measures to be taken to provide protection to the village. After an overnight stay, on Monday afternoon, the ADGP left for Villupuram district.

The police have created checkposts in Jedarpalayam and inspected all vehicles entering the locality. The police are gathering the details of vehicles and persons entering and leaving the village. Likewise, gun-carrying police personnel are providing protection to more than 100 jaggery manufacturing units in Jedarpalayam and its surrounding areas. More than 600 police personnel from Namakkal, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts were deployed in the villages to prevent any untoward incidents.

On Monday, Namakkal Collector Shreya P. Singh visited a jaggery manufacturing unit at Vadakaraiyathur and inquired with the owner about the protection given to the workers and units. She spoke to the migrant workers in Hindi and explained the steps being taken by the district administration. She discussed with the Village Administrative Officers (VAO) and instructed them to visit and monitor every village in Jedarpalayam and its surroundings on a daily basis.

P. Gunasekaran, who runs a jaggery manufacturing unit at Karaipalayam, said 62 migrant workers from Jharkhand worked in his unit. “The district administration, police and revenue officials have provided protection to our units. There is no issue with the protection. Our only demand is to nab the culprits who set the fire quickly and punish them,” he said.

In every jaggery manufacturing unit in the area, around 70 to 150 migrant workers are employed. “We also spoke with migrant workers and explained the safety measures being implemented. We urge the police to put an end to these types of incidents,” Mr. Gunasekaran added.

Ms. Singh said the migrant workers felt safe and secure. “The workers are going to buy groceries as usual in the villages. We instructed the VAOs to speak with the jaggery manufacturers and migrant workers on a daily basis about workers grievances and feedback. We also asked them to inform them if any people not related to the village are seen roaming in the locality,” she added.