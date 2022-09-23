Police produce realtor before HC following an arrest warrant in contempt proceedings

The police on Friday produced a real estate developer before the Madras High Court following a bailable arrest warrant issued against him for allegedly trying to evade receipt of court notice on a contempt of court petition moved by one of the flat purchasers.

Justices S. Vaidyanathan and T.V. Thamilselvi had issued the warrant against S. Jagannathan, managing director of Framework Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., since it was reported that he was evading receipt of statutory notice issued for his appearance in the contempt proceedings.

According to flat purchaser J. Maheshwari, the real estate developer had entered into a joint venture with a land owner in Pallavaram for construction of flats. As per the agreement, the construction should be carried out only on a part of the land but the realtor obtained building sanction for the land.

Further, the construction was carried out in deviation of the approved plan. Therefore, landowner S. Saraswathi alias Saraswathi Kala filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking a direction to the Commissioner of Pallavaram Municipality to demolish the unauthorised constructions.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran (since retired) and Thamilsveli had disposed of the writ petition on August 18 after recording the statement that the unauthorised portions were demolished. However, in the interest of flat purchasers, the judges ordered approval of revised building plan.

As the order was not executed, Ms. Maheshwari had filed a contempt petition. On being produced in court, the builder told the judges that he had submitted the revised plan and paid necessary charges but the municipality was yet to grant approval.

After recording his submission, the judges directed advocate P. Srinivas, representing Pallavaram Municipality, to ascertain the status of the revised plan by October 17.