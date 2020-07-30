Police probes into Sarathkumar’s complaint

The city police is probing a complaint preferred by actor Sarathkumar, who is also president of Akila Indiya Samathuva Makkal Katchi, that he was getting a number of spoof calls.

Police said that during the past few days, Mr.Sarathkumar had received several calls in the name of important leaders and guests on his mobile. A case was registered in Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai Police.

If anyone receives such calls from people in public life seeking certain favours, they should verify the authenticity of such calls, said the police.

Commissioner of Police Magesh Kumar Aggarwal said stringent action would be taken against those who indulged in making such calls.