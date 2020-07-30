Tamil Nadu

Police probes into Sarathkumar’s complaint

Sarathkumar

Sarathkumar  

Actor claims he has been getting a number of spoof calls

The city police is probing a complaint preferred by actor Sarathkumar, who is also president of Akila Indiya Samathuva Makkal Katchi, that he was getting a number of spoof calls.

Police said that during the past few days, Mr.Sarathkumar had received several calls in the name of important leaders and guests on his mobile. A case was registered in Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai Police.

If anyone receives such calls from people in public life seeking certain favours, they should verify the authenticity of such calls, said the police.

Commissioner of Police Magesh Kumar Aggarwal said stringent action would be taken against those who indulged in making such calls.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2020 2:08:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/police-probes-into-sarathkumars-complaint/article32228902.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY