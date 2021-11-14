The police personnel removed plastic waste and other garbage from Marina beach. Around 48 police personnel from Triplicane range, led by Deputy Commissioner Pakalavan and Assistant Commissioner M.S. Bhaskar, began the work on Saturday morning. Nearly four lorries of plastic waste and other garbage were removed by them.
Police pick plastics, garbage at Marina
