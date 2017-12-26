Police personnel on duty come under attack

Over the past week, the city has witnessed disturbing incidents of police personnel being attacked by motorists while conducting vehicular checks.

The video of a youth slapping a young police constable attached to the law and order wing, when the latter stopped the two-wheeler rider in Kumaran Nagar, has gone viral on social media.

On Saturday evening, constable N. Maheswaran Pillai, attached to the Kumaran Nagar police station, was on duty near Karikalan Street. He stopped a bike on which three persons were riding.

When they tried to speed away, the bike skidded and the three fell down. One of the pillion riders picked a quarrel with Mr. Pillai and slapped him even as someone videographed the incident. The assailant, who was abusive, questioned how a law and order policeman could stop bikers. He was arrested later.

According to a police officer, Section 130 of the Motor Vehicles Act says the driver of a motor vehicle in any public place shall, on demand by any police officer in uniform, produce his licence for examination.

On Sunday night, a head constable and a constable on duty were attacked by bikers in Adyar.

The youngsters, who were returning from the Elliot’s Beach, were stopped near the Aavin milk booth.

Instead of producing the documents of the vehicles, they argued with the police personnel and a scuffle ensued. One of them snatched the lathi from the constable and beat him on the head.

Another person bit the other constable’s hand before fleeing.

On Monday, the Adyar police arrested four of the six persons who attacked the constable.

A week ago, Srinivasan, sub-inspector of police at the Aminjikarai station, was stabbed by an accused during checking of vehicles near Pulla Avenue in the area.