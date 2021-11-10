Police personnel involved in rescue operations of flood affected people

CHENNAI

10 November 2021 02:52 IST

Even as the Chennai Corporation is struggling to drain stagnant water from several streets and repair potholes on arterial roads, the City Police have been lending a helping hand to the residents.

The City Police recently formed Greater Chennai Police Rescue Teams which have been involved in providing relief to the rain-affected people by installing heavy duty motors to pump out water, repairing broken pipelines and evacuating senior citizens from flooded areas.

A senior official said the police rescue teams have been engaged in relief operations in Pulianthope, Mylapore, Parrys and St. Thomas Mount, as these areas were severely-affected by the heavy rain. The rescue team personnel removed blocks in a sewer pipeline on NSC Bose Road to drain out the sewage mixed water stagnating on the road, and also drained the flooded police quarters in Kondithope.

The rescue teams also pumped out rainwater stagnating in Amudam Colony of Mudichur using a heavy duty motor. The police officials of Peerkankaranai removed the debris which was blocking the flow of rainwater into the canal using an excavator.

Meanwhile, the State Police has kept ready 75,000 police personnel drawn from various police departments for the rescue works in the wake of the heavy rains expected to fall from November 10 to 12.

The State Police has formed special teams containing 250 police personnel in each team and would be deputing three special teams for Chennai, one team in Thanjavur and one rescue team in Cuddalore. The special teams have been equipped with tree cutting machines, boats and drilling machines, for various rescue activities.

In a press release issued by the DGP office, 15 Special Commandants have been deputed for the 15 zones in the city to assist the Chennai City Police. Also senior police officers would be coordinating with the nodal officers appointed for relief works.

The State Police have formed a coastal rescue team with Coast guard police and fishermen volunteers. The coastal rescue team provided with kayaks would help in rescuing people stranded in floods.