Police patrol vehicles will receive complaints

Commissioner inaugurates new facility

Now, public can approach police patrolling vehicles in their neighbourhood to get their grievances redressed, without going to the station.

On Wednesday, Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal launched the new system and deployed patrolling vehicles at designated locations at various locations in the city.

Mr. Aggarwal said: “It is our effort to reach out more to public and render our services at their door steps.”

Additional Commissioner of Police (North) A. Arun said the Greater Chennai Police had more than 134 stations and a patrolling vehicle from each police station would be used for this purpose in their respective station limits.

The new initiative would be in addition to regular facility.

A patrolling vehicle would be stationed daily at two designated spots between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A sub-inspector would be the officer in charge of the patrolling team.

“Public can report any issue to the patrolling team stationed in their neighbourhood. The officer in charge will take immediate action and redress their grievances. Or if it is a complicated issue, the officer will issue acknowledgement receipt to the petitioner. Later, he will go to the police station and make entry into CCTNS portal. Community Service Register (CSR) number will be generated and communicated to the petitioner. All efforts will be made to redress the grievances quickly.”

The Commissioner said the officers in charge of the patrolling vehicle would be responsible and work for the success of the initiative.