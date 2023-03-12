HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police open fire to nab key accused in murder case near Thoothukudi

March 12, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, on March 12, 2023, visited Thoothukudi Government Medical College hospital and inquired about the injured policeman as well as the accused who suffered injuries when police opened fire during attempt to arrest, in Thoothukudi district on March 12, 2023

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, on March 12, 2023, visited Thoothukudi Government Medical College hospital and inquired about the injured policeman as well as the accused who suffered injuries when police opened fire during attempt to arrest, in Thoothukudi district on March 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

The accused reportedly attacked the police team that tried to arrest him in Thattaparai. An officer opened fire at him, causing injuries on his leg. The injured SI of Police Rajaprabhu, constable Sudalaimani and the accused Jayaprakash were admitted in Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital.

The prime accused in the murder of an advocate Muthukumar in Thoothukudi, identified as Jayaprakash, was secured after the police opened fire against him in Thattaparai, in the early hours of Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Police said Muthukumar was murdered in a daylight by an armed gang in Thoothukudi on February 22 near the District Collectorate.

ALSO READ
Police open fire at murder case accused in Madurai

Preliminary inquiries revealed he was running a pawn broking firm in Sorispuram. His brother Sivakumar was murdered by a gang in 2019 and the trial was under way in the sessions court here in which Muthukumar was a witness.

Following Muthukumar’s murder, the advocates’ association had staged a demonstration in Thoothukudi demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Three persons had surrendered in different courts in connection with the case recently.

A police team went to Mumbai and secured an accused Bhaskar (29) of Arumuganeri, who had allegedly played a key role in the heinous crime and surveillance was mounted to nab the prime accused Jayaprakash.

ALSO READ
Coimbatore gangster shot in leg after he opens fire at police team

Police said when they attempted to arrest him in Thattaparai, he attacked the police team following which an officer opened fire at him in which he suffered injuries on his leg.

The injured SI of Police Rajaprabhu, constable Sudalaimani and the accused Jayaprakash were admitted in Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital. Pickets have been posted near the hospital.

Further investigation is on.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Madurai / crime / murder / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.