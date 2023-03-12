Police open fire to nab key accused in murder case near Thoothukudi

March 12, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The accused reportedly attacked the police team that tried to arrest him in Thattaparai. An officer opened fire at him, causing injuries on his leg. The injured SI of Police Rajaprabhu, constable Sudalaimani and the accused Jayaprakash were admitted in Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital.

The prime accused in the murder of an advocate Muthukumar in Thoothukudi, identified as Jayaprakash, was secured after the police opened fire against him in Thattaparai, in the early hours of Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Police said Muthukumar was murdered in a daylight by an armed gang in Thoothukudi on February 22 near the District Collectorate.

Preliminary inquiries revealed he was running a pawn broking firm in Sorispuram. His brother Sivakumar was murdered by a gang in 2019 and the trial was under way in the sessions court here in which Muthukumar was a witness.

Following Muthukumar’s murder, the advocates’ association had staged a demonstration in Thoothukudi demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Three persons had surrendered in different courts in connection with the case recently.

A police team went to Mumbai and secured an accused Bhaskar (29) of Arumuganeri, who had allegedly played a key role in the heinous crime and surveillance was mounted to nab the prime accused Jayaprakash.

Police said when they attempted to arrest him in Thattaparai, he attacked the police team following which an officer opened fire at him in which he suffered injuries on his leg.

Further investigation is on.