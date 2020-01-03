Police open fire in air after a group clash near Aruppukottai

Virudhunagar district police on January 3 night opened fire in the air at Paralachi near Aruppukottai after a clash between two groups of people belonging to different communities.
Madurai Range Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Z. Annie Vijaya, who rushed to the spot, said that the situation was under control and police pickets have been posted to prevent further untoward incidents.
She said that when a convoy of vehicles, carrying people belonging to one community, was returning home to Sengulum people belonging to another community attacked the vehicles at Paralachi.
As the situation worsened, police who arrived at the spot, opened fire in the air. The DIG said that no one was injured in the incident.
Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police was also camping at the village.
