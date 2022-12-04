Police on lookout for two who threatened bus crew with knife, damaged windshield in Kancheepuram

  1. EPaper
December 04, 2022 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Sivakanchi police are searching for two unidentified persons who threatened a bus crew of Villupuram State Transport Corporation (STC) and also damaged the front windshield near Pookadai Chathiram bus stand early on December 4.

A senior officer of the Kancheepuram district police said the Villupuram STC bearing route no. T87 was proceeding from Kancheepuram bus terminus to Kannanthangal and when it was waiting at the congested and narrow Pookadai Chathiram junction, two persons, who had come in a two-wheeler, suddenly pulled out a knife and abused and threatened the bus driver Subramani and conductor Sarangan. They also damaged the front windshield by hitting it with the knife, the officer said, adding that the duo escaped from the spot.

The bus crew contacted the senior officials of the corporation who visited the place and alerted the Sivakanchi police. The police have filed a case and have secured the footage of a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera near the spot.

The police officer said, as per the initial enquiry, the two-member gang had damaged the windshield angered by the bus driver not giving space for their two-wheeler to overtake them.

