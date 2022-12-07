Police officials told not to show haste in arresting accused in ‘mutual romantic cases’ 

December 07, 2022 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - CHENNAI

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has directed police officials across the State not to show any haste in arresting accused persons in “mutual romantic cases”. Instead, investigating officers were told to summon the accused for inquiry under the provisions of law and resort to arrest only after obtaining the permission of the Superintendent/Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned. The decision follows a high-level meeting convened by the Juvenile Justice Committee and POCSO Committee of the Madras High Court for stakeholders in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on the implementation of the POCSO Act, 2012. The participants discussed various issues relating to the arrests made in POCSO cases, its consequences and remedial measures.

It emerged during deliberations that 60% of the POCSO cases registered pertained to mutual romantic relationship on account of which the male was criminalised by arrest for the sin of falling in love with a girl aged below 18.

This was more prevalent in cases of youths in tribal communities in hilly areas. In several adivasi and tribal cultures, it was not a taboo for a male to marry a girl, who was less than 18 years of age. The State was encouraging tribals to use the facilities in government hospitals for delivery for good reasons. “When a 17 year old tribal wife goes for delivery to a government hospital, information is sent to the police..; a case under the POCSO Act is registered against her husband and he is arrested. If this continues, tribal women will not go for delivery to hospitals and would instead avail the services of tribal midwives. That apart, Adivasis and Tribals will get more and more alienated from the mainstream society, which is not conducive for the State,” it was noted.

It was also deliberated that most of the cases ended up in acquittal, either on account of marriage between the survivor and the accused or on account of the survivor turning hostile. “Criminalising youth will have a deleterious effect on their career and future as they would have to live with the stigma forever. This is a pan-India phenomenon and, therefore, an amendment to the POCSO Act is essential,” it was noted.

Mr. Babu also directed senior police officers to monitor investigation in POCSO Act cases and ensure that probe was conducted in a free and fair manner.