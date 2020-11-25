Police officials deputed to monitor rescue work

The officers will do supervisory work in addition to their normal duties

Director General of Police (DGP) J.K. Tripathy has deputed 10 police officers to monitor rescue and relief work in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

A.K. Viswanathan, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Operations, will supervise rescue and relief-related work, and the functioning of the flood control room, in Marutham.

T.S. Anbu, Inspector General of Police (IG), Idol Wing CID, has been deputed to Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. V. Vanitha, IG, Railways, has been deputed to Tiruvallur.

The list of other officers and their assigned districts include M. Sathiyapriya, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Training, deputed to Villupuram; P. Nagarajan, IG, North Zone, to Cuddalore; M. Sarangan, IG, Training, to Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur; R. Lalitha Lakshmi, DIG, Social Justice and Human Rights, to Pudukottai; P.K. Senthilkumari, DIG, Headquarters, to Thanjavur; R. Tamil Chandran, IG, Armed Police, to Tiruvarur; and H.M. Jayaram, IG, Central Zone, to Nagapattinam. The officers will do supervisory work in addition to their normal duties, said a release from the DGP’s office.