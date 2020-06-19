Police official, accused test positive for COVID-19 in Salem

An Assistant Commissioner of Police and two accused, arrested by Salem City Police, tested positive for COVID-19 here on Friday.
According to the City Police, an accused, arrested by Kitchipalayam police, and two persons, arrested by Annadhanapatti police, have tested positive for COVID-19 disease here. They are undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.
An Assistant Commissioner of Police has also contracted the disease and he is undergoing treatment.
P. Thangadurai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said that about 30 police personnel had been quarantined here. The station premises had also been disinfected. All police personnel had been provided with masks, sanitisers and other safety gadgets as a precautionary measure , he said and added that police personnel had been advised to exercise additional caution while conducting arrests here.
A man arrested in murder case by Ethappur police in rural limits of Salem also tested positive for COVID-19 and he is undergoing treatment at GMKMCH here. According to officials, six police personnel who were involved in the arrest have been quarantined.
