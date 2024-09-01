Police officer in Vellore dismissed for involvement in red sanders smuggling

A DSP attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the Vellore district police was dismissed from service for alleged involvement in the smuggling of seven tonnes of red sanders from a poultry farm near Ambur town in Tirupattur in 2015.

The police said that the Director-General of Police (DGP) and head of the police force Shankar Jiwal issued the order for the dismissal of DSP K. Thangavel, who had been placed under suspension.

According to the police, K. Chinnapaiyan, a PMK functionary, was running a poultry farm in his native village of Pallur near Ambur town. He hid seven tonnes of red sanders smuggled by a gang from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, in his farm. In May 2015, a gang pretending to be a police team raided his farm and took the red sanders away.

When the A.P. gang came to collect the red sanders, Chinnapaiyan told them that the consignment was seized by the police. They did not believe him, and took him to their hideout near Ambur town, where he was later found dead by the police. A case was registered by the Ambur taluk police.

Subsequently, the case was transferred to the CB-CID. Four persons, including Chinnapaiyan’s relative, K. Viswanathan, were arrested for murdering the PMK functionary. The police also zeroed in on the suspects who conducted a fake police raid on Chinnapaiyan’s farm. They arrested six persons, including a couple from Alamelumangapuram in Vellore town, in the months following the murder. The police also seized ₹32 lakh in cash, 3.5 tonnes of red sanders and three cars from the couple’s house.

During interrogation, the arrested persons told the police that Mr. Thangavel, who was then the DSP (PEW), Vellore division, was the mastermind behind the seizure of the red sanders from the poultry farm. Later, he was placed under suspension. A case relating to the issue was also pending before a court in Ambur, the police said.

