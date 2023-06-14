Police officer in Kallakurichi suspended for links with bootleggers

June 14, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

A special sub-inspector of police, attached to the Kallakurichi Highway Patrol in Kallakurichi district was placed under suspension on Tuesday for allegedly maintaining close ties with bootleggers.

The SSI, identified as Ramalingam, was recently transferred from the Special Branch to the Highway Patrol 2 unit. He was suspended following an investigation by the district police and after an inquiry report was submitted to the Superintendent of Police (SP), N. Mohanraj.

Police sources said Mr. Ramalingam was in close contact with bootleggers. Based on the report, the SP ordered his suspension. Mr. Mohanraj also warned police personnel about maintaining connections with those smuggling ganja, gutkha, arrack, and other contraband and said that stringent action would be taken against them.