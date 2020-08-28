Police officer from Cuddalore district succumbs to COVID-19

The 52-year-old died at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday

A special Sub-Inspector of Police from Cuddalore district succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday.

The police officer, P. Nadarajan, 52, SSI with the Nellikuppam police station, was admitted to the SARI ward at the Cuddalore Government General Hospital on August 6 with fever and breathing difficulties. His throat swabs were lifted and the results returned positive for COVID-19.

However, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to a private hospital in Chennai on August 16. He was in the intensive care unit and succumbed at around 8 a.m. on Friday.