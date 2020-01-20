Police offer to two-wheeler riders wearing helmet

Two-wheeler riders, who have been long wanting to escape the detour from Ambedkar Circle to the District Collectorate have finally got an offer from the Salem city police. Motorcycle riders wearing helmets can now ride straight to the Collectorate via Mullavadi level-crossing escaping several kilometres of detour to reach government offices here.

The City Police has been conducting various awareness programmes to improve rates of traffic rule compliance among motorists here.

The city police has also increased vehicle checks at important points in the city to primarily check helmet-less riding.

During the end of November, the police stopped two-way traffic via Mulluvadi level-crossing after severe congestion was noticed at the area when gates are closed and opened due to flyover works in the adjacent lane. Vehicles moving towards the Collectorate from Hasthampatti via Sundar Lodge and Mulluvadi level-crossing was diverted from Sundar Lodge Junction via Tamil Sangam Road, Shankar Nagar, and Anna Park to reach Collectorate.

Following this, the police also introduced helmet zone from Ambedkar Circle to Anna Park to improve helmet rule compliance.

Motorists without helmets were not allowed in this route and they had to take a detour of three to four kms to reach the Collectorate and nearby areas.

Public here have been requesting city police to open two-way traffic in Mulluvadi level-crossing as it was the shortest route to reach Collectorate for motorists from Hasthampatti and Maravaneri. However, the City Police has introduced helmet zone in the stretch as well and a short designated lane has been allotted for two-wheeler riders wearing helmets from Ambedkar Circle to Mulluvadi level-crossing.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) S. Senthil said that following introduction of helmet zones, helmet rule compliance has improved in the city.

“It has been almost a month since the zones were introduced and the rate of helmet rule compliance has increased. Considering public requests to allow two-way traffic via Mulluvadi level-crossing, we have introduced a zone there as well and only riders with helmets are allowed through it,” he said.

Mr. Senthil said that some people despite hanging a helmet in the vehicle, are reluctant to wear it and added that awareness is given and they are also made to wear helmet.