Police neither oppose nor support bail plea in Subasri death case

The Greater Chennai Police on Thursday neither opposed nor supported the bail plea of AIADMK functionary S. Jayagopal and his brother-in-law Meghanathan in a case booked against them for having erected an illegal flex board which fell on 23-year-old techie R. Subasri when she was riding a two-wheeler at Pallikaranai on September 12 and eventually led to her death after she was run over by a tanker.

When their bail petition got listed before Justice C.V. Karthikeyan, State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan urged the court to simply adjourn the plea to October 24 since the police had to report the arrest of the duo to a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee who were seized of a contempt of court petition filed against government officials by activist ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy.

The contempt petition was filed early this year against a host of officials, including the Chief Secretary, for having allegedly disobeyed an order passed by the Division Bench in December last restraining all political parties from erecting flex boards in public places.

When it came up for hearing after Subasri’s death, the judges directed the police to initiate stringent action against all those who were responsible.

Then, both the accused were absconding and remained untraceable by the police for about two weeks. They were arrested and remanded to judicial custody only on September 28.

‘In need of treatment’

However, while arguing the bail application before Justice Karthikeyan, the counsel for the accused claimed that Jayagopal was sick and in need of medical treatment. He urged the court to consider the plea for bail since they were in jail for nearly 20 days.

However, the judge said, if released on bail, there was a strong possibility of the two accused attempting to influence the witnesses since they happened to be local politicians. He also expressed his inclination to pass orders on the bail petition if both sides were agreeable to argue the matter on merits.

Later, the petitioner’s counsel too urged the court to simply adjourn the matter and hence the judge posted it for further hearing on October 24.