Tamil Nadu

Police nab rowdy in Haryana

A special team, led by Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police, recently arrested a rowdy in Haryana.

The police said the accused was a close associate of Sridhar Dhanapalan, who had more than 40 criminal cases and committed suicide in Cambodia in 2017. His close associates, Dinesh Kumar and Thiyagu alias Thiiyagarajan, were vying with each other. Led by SP M. Sudhakar, the police intensified its efforts to nab the criminals in the district. A special team traced and nabbed Thiyagu, 33, who had jumped bail and been hiding in Haryana. He was wanted in 63 criminal cases, with charges, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion. He was brought to Kancheepuram and remanded in judicial custody.


