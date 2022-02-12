Police must find the conspirators behind petrol bomb attack, demands Murugan

CHENNAI

Union Minister of State and former T.N. BJP president L. Murugan on Friday said the party’s cadre had the courage to face any sort of attack.

He demanded that the Tamil Nadu police find the conspirators behind hurling of petrol bombs at the party office on Thursday morning. Addressing a press conference after visiting the party office on Friday, Mr. Murugan said apart from arresting those behind the attack, the conspiracy must also be unearthed. “Are there terrorists or extremists behind this attack? Is this a beginning of such attacks? These have to be investigated,” he said.

