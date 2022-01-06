Police make short films to curb drug abuse

CHENNAI

06 January 2022 17:13 IST

People to be sensitised to the menace, encouraged to share information

The Tamil Nadu police have launched an intense campaign to sensitise people to the dangers of drug abuse and encourage them to share information that could lead to prevention and detection of the use of narcotic substances.

As part of the drive against narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances ordered by Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID organized a competition among the police of all districts to produce short films to educate the people on the ill-effects of drug abuse and motivate them to share any input that could avert the storage, distribution and consumption of drugs.

Kancheepuram tops

According to police sources, the first place in the competition was bagged by the Kancheepuram district police that produced a five-minute film by roping in actor ‘Jayam’ Ravi. The concept, conceived by Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar, was titled, Mounathai Kalaipom (‘Lets break the silence’). The film dealt with how youths addicted to drug could indulge in crimes against innocent persons and why people should not be mute spectators to the menace. “We appealed to the people to break the silence and pass on information to the police. Unless members of the public come participate in out fight against drug abuse, it will not be possible to achieve the result,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, ADGP, NIB-CID, said Ariyalur and Theni districts took the second and third places. During the campaign, the contact number, ‘10581’, and the WhatsApp number, ‘9498410581’, were being shared with people to reach out to law-enforcement agencies. The details of informers would be kept strictly confidential.