Police make indigenous sanitiser for self-use

With the demand for hand sanitisers rising, the city police here is preparing its own hand sanitiser with the help of a few medical experts for distribution to its personnel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Soundararajan said, “We received a formula from experts at the Madras Medical College. They also helped us in the process. We procured isopropyl alcohol, glycerol and other chemical components, and our personnel, who have completed pharmacy courses, have made this sanitiser at our premises as per guidelines laid down by World Health Organization [WHO].”

Plans for distribution

The Armed Reserve, Pudupet unit, has made 500 litres of hand sanitiser on Wednesday and plans to increase the production as per the demand in the coming days.

The plan is to distribute them to 23,000 personnel in the city police in 100 ml and 500 ml containers.