Police launch probe into toddler’s death

The Manapparai police has launched an investigation into the death of Sujith Wilson in a borewell accident.
The police are treating it as a case of accidental fall, and have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, acting on a complaint preferred by Hussein Beevi, the Village Administrative Officer of Vengaikurichy in Manapparai taluk.
It was stated in the complaint that the borewell, which was sunk seven years ago, was abandoned due to non-availability of water. The boy, who was playing on the land near his house, accidentally fell into the well and got trapped in it, which led to his death. Acting on the complaint, the Manapparai police launched a probe after registering a case on Tuesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor