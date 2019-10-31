Tamil Nadu

Police launch probe into toddler’s death

The Manapparai police has launched an investigation into the death of Sujith Wilson in a borewell accident.

The police are treating it as a case of accidental fall, and have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, acting on a complaint preferred by Hussein Beevi, the Village Administrative Officer of Vengaikurichy in Manapparai taluk.

It was stated in the complaint that the borewell, which was sunk seven years ago, was abandoned due to non-availability of water. The boy, who was playing on the land near his house, accidentally fell into the well and got trapped in it, which led to his death. Acting on the complaint, the Manapparai police launched a probe after registering a case on Tuesday.

