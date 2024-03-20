GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police launch helpline to report election code violations in Ranipet

March 20, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

The district police in Ranipet have launched a helpline (9363868465) for people to complain about election code violations in the district.

According to a press release, public can also send complaints, videos, and photographs through Whatsapp using the helpline number. Complaints from the helpline number will be received by a special election team at the control room in the Superintendent of Police (SP ) office in Ranipet.

The helpline was introduced based on the orders of D. V. Kiran Shruthi, SP (Ranipet). Further, the police have also set up 36 flying squads and 36 static monitoring squads for round the clock surveillance to enforce the model code of conduct in the district. Legal action will also be taken against those who spread false information, especially in social media platforms, the release said.

