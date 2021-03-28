Police lathicharge to control crowd in Kancheepuram temple

CHENNAI

28 March 2021 13:57 IST

The police used force to control the large crowd assembled at the Ekambareshwarar (Ekambaranathar) temple.

Tension prevailed in the Ekambareshwarar (Ekambaranathar) temple in Kancheepuram when devotees assembled for the Panguni Uthiram festival were lathicharged by the police in the early hours of March 28.

Every year, the Panguni festival at the temple is celebrated with grandeur, attracting a large number of devotees for a glimpse of the Kalyanotsavam festival held on the last day.

Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 infections, a large crowd, unmindful of social distancing, assembled at the temple, prompting the police entrusted with regulating the crowd, to lathcharge.

Advertising

Advertising

T. Karunamurthy, a resident of Kancheepuram, complained that the temple authorities failed to make arrangements and announcements to control the crowd, leading to the police having to use force to disperse the growing crowd of devotees. The temple authorities should not have allowed the public owing to the ongoing pandemic, he said.