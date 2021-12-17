Police intensify probe into jewellery heist

VELLORE

17 December 2021 01:34 IST

Miscreants decamped with 15kg gold

Police have intensified investigation in to the heist at a jewellery showroom in Katpadi, Vellore district.

Unidentified miscreants drilled a hole into a gold retail chain store and decamped with valuables worth crores on Wednesday. Police said the suspects had drilled a hole in the wall at the back of the building and made away with 15 kilograms of gold jewellery worth over ₹8 crore.

Inspector General of Police, North Zone, Santhosh Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) A.G.Babu and Superintendent of Police visited the spot and conducted investigation.

Advertising

Advertising

Talking to reporters, Mr. Sathosh Kumar said four special teams have been constituted under the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to trace to the suspects. The CCTV footage showed suspects with face masks entering the premises. “Based on inputs, we are working on certain leads and investigating if there was any link with the persons involved in similar heist in Tiruchi a couple of years ago,” he said.