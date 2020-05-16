Police intensify drive against illicit liquor in Tiruvannamalai

More than 2,430 litre of fermented wash and 1,110 litre of illicitly brewed liquor were seized during the raids conducted in various illicit liquor brewing spots in Tiruvannamalai district.
The police arrested 31 persons and seized eight two-wheelers and a four-wheeler from them. In several parts of Tiruvannamalai district, the police intercepted two-wheelers and other riders, who smuggled liquor in lorry tubes.
They conducted searches in several interior villages of Arni, Polur, Chengam, Kalasapakkam and Thandampattu, and found large quantities of fermented wash used for brewing liquor. In a raid conducted by Anti Land Grabing Special Cell, Deputy Superintendent, Vellore, V.S.G. Suresh, 1,750 litre of fermented wash was seized from an abandoned liquor unit in Muthanur forest area under Veppankuppam police limits.
