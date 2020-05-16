Tamil Nadu

Police intensify drive against illicit liquor in Tiruvannamalai

The police arrested 31 persons and seized eight two-wheelers and a four-wheeler from them.

More than 2,430 litre of fermented wash and 1,110 litre of illicitly brewed liquor were seized during the raids conducted in various illicit liquor brewing spots in Tiruvannamalai district.

The police arrested 31 persons and seized eight two-wheelers and a four-wheeler from them. In several parts of Tiruvannamalai district, the police intercepted two-wheelers and other riders, who smuggled liquor in lorry tubes.

They conducted searches in several interior villages of Arni, Polur, Chengam, Kalasapakkam and Thandampattu, and found large quantities of fermented wash used for brewing liquor. In a raid conducted by Anti Land Grabing Special Cell, Deputy Superintendent, Vellore, V.S.G. Suresh, 1,750 litre of fermented wash was seized from an abandoned liquor unit in Muthanur forest area under Veppankuppam police limits.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 8:43:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/police-intensifies-drive-against-illicit-liquor-in-tiruvannamalai/article31602870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY