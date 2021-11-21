Tamil Nadu

Police inspector, six others booked for assaulting 2 youth

The city police has booked seven persons, including a traffic police inspector, for wrongful confinement of two youth at a house in Vadapalani and beating them up.

Sources in the police said that Ashwin and Baskaran were classmates of the daughter of the inspector at a private college and took intimate photographs and videos without her knowledge on the campus and also threatened to release them on social media if she did not pay them ₹10 lakh.

A few weeks ago, the inspector, along with six others, barged into Ashwin’s house in Chitlapakkam and abducted him and Baskaran in a car to Hosur.

Stripped, beaten up

The two were later brought back to the city and confined in a house in Vadapalani, where they were stripped and beaten up before being let off.

Based on a complaint from Ashwin, the police booked a case against seven persons, including the inspector.

Meanwhile, the All Women Police, Tambaram, also registered a case against Ashwin and Baskaran based on a complaint lodged by the inspector’s daughter.


