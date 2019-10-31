Police Inspector objects plea for CBI probe into RK Nagar bypoll bribery case

The Inspector of Abhiramapuram police station here filed a counter affidavit in the Madras High Court on Wednesday objecting to a plea for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the 2017 RK Nagar bypoll bribery case registered after an income tax raid at the residence of Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar.

In the counter filed before a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee, the inspector R. Kannan stated that a CBI probe could not be ordered at present since the first information report registered by his predecessor in 2017 had been quashed by a single judge of the High Court on March 13, 2018.

However, senior counsel P. Wilson, representing N. Maruthu Ganesh who had contested the bypoll in a ticket offered by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), contended that the FIR booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by an Election Commission of India official on April 25, 2017, alone had been quashed.

Pointing out that the Election Commission had lodged another complaint on April 21, 2017, which did not culminate into a FIR, the senior counsel contended that it would certainly form the basis for ordering a CBI probe. However, ECI counsel Niranjan Rajagopalan clarified that both the complaints were similar.

He also stated that the ECI had clarified the issue in a counter affidavit filed by it in a “concealed” cover in view of the sensitive nature of the case. Immediately, Mr. Wilson urged the court to make the contents of that affidavit public. “Everything cannot be kept a secret,” the senior counsel told the Division Bench.

He further alleged that the police had colluded with the accused in the case to get the FIR quashed by a single judge of the High Court. However, Advocate General Vijay Narayan pointed out that the single judge had given cogent reasons for quashing the FIR and his order speaks for itself.

The judge had held that documents relied upon by the police did not make out a case under Section 171B (bribing voters) of the Indian Penal Code. He pointed out that an unsigned piece of paper reportedly recovered from the Health Minister’s room in the MLAs’ hostel was the basis of the entire case.

The paper contained certain details under the head ‘Election work team in-charge’ and listed out names of six ministers including Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K. Palaniswami against whom various amounts totalling to ₹89.65 crore had been shown. Stating that the document did not even remotely indicate payment of illegal gratification to voters, the judge had said: “I am unable to comprehend as to how and on what basis the respondent police had registered the FIR.”

He also stated that the police ought to have conducted a preliminary inquiry before registering the FIR to find out whether any cognizable offence had been made out. Since Section 171B was a non-cognizable offence, the judge had said: “It is highly improper on the part of the investigating officer to straight away register the complaint... without obtaining an order from a judicial magistrate before investigating a case related to a non-cognisable offence.”

The AG told the court that the Inspector had decided not take the single judge’s order on appeal to the Supreme Court following a negative opinion given by a public prosecutor. The Division Bench was also informed that the case had got quashed after the police had examined as many as 882 witnesses.

After hearing all of them, the judges adjourned the case to November 7 for final hearing.