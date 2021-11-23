Police inspect massage parlours and spas

CHENNAI

23 November 2021 01:21 IST

Cases booked against businesses flouting Corporation regulations

The police inspected massage parlours and spas across the city, and booked cases against establishments without licences or flouting the regulations.

Sources said the checks were conducted on the order of City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal across several places in the city on Sunday. Special teams visited massage parlours and spas, verified their records and checked whether the businesses were genuine and have been functioning with necessary licences.

Recent complaints

A senior police officer said, “These checks were conducted following a few complaints recently. They should have obtained necessary licences from the Greater Chennai Corporation and should also follow the civic body’s rules. We detected certain violations, booked cases and initiated further action. We are also arresting those who are running brothels in such places.”

Advertising

Advertising

The Corporation had issued orders mandating licences from April 1 to prevent misconduct in the name of massage centres and spas. The rules also included police verification and a no-objection certificate.

Installation of CCTV cameras, a stipulated time of functioning and minimum qualification of employees are some of the rules.

In addition to this, massage services should not be provided behind a locked door and external doors should be kept open during working hours.