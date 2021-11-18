Police, industry should jointly deal with cloud security: Jiwal

Commissioner moots ‘Cyber Arangam’ to exchange views

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday called upon industries to come forward to jointly handle cloud security issues which are most challenging for law-enforcement agencies to solve.

At a session on “Safeguarding Against Financial Frauds In Digital Space” organised by Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he spoke of the possibility of industries, law enforcement agencies and experts in cyber security joining hands to solve the problems. “We can set up Cyber Arangam (Cyber Hall) where we can sit with industry people and solve their issues on a regular basis. They can come up with solutions. They have experts dealing with cloud security issues. A collaboration will help,” he said.

The city police have set up a Cyber Cell in each police district and their personnel were the first responders, who were well trained on how to handle complaints on cyber crimes. The cases of serious nature were being escalated to the Cyber Crime Wing, he said.