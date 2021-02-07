Police hospitals to be upgraded

CHENNAI

07 February 2021 02:17 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced that police hospitals in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi and Avadi with inpatient facilities, and those in Chennai, Salem and Tirunelveli with outpatient facilities would be upgraded, with 36 beds, X-Ray, ECG, UltraSound and CT scan facilities and an operation theatre that will work 24X7.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said Governor Banwarilal Purohit had already announced this in his address.

“Amma’s government is concerned about the well-being of the Police Department. The State Government continues to be at the forefront of securing the health of their families too,” the Chief Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising