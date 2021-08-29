Police hold counselling for repeat offenders

VELLORE

Most of those identified for session were auto drivers

In an effort to encourage motorists, especially two-wheeler riders and autorickshaw drivers, to follow traffic rules including halting at stopline, Vellore District Traffic Police organised counselling sessions for repeat traffic offenders.

This is the second such session in less two months at the Traffic Police Station on Vella Mundy Street on Saturday.

Based on the CCTV footage on key stretches such as Anna Salai, Fort Round Road, Court Road and Green Circle since June, the traffic police identified110 repeat traffic offenders, mainly for unauthorised parking.

Most of the persons identified were from Katpadi, Sattuvachari and Rangapuram on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 48). They were autorickshaw drivers who do not have allotted space to park their vehicles.

More than 30,000 autorickshaws ply in the town. “We organised counselling sessions for the second time mainly for autorickshaw drivers to prevent them from parking in busy areas in the district. Between the two counselling sessions, repeated traffic violations have declined considerably,” Albert John, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vellore, told The Hindu.

The counseling team, which was led by reserve inspector (Traffic) R. Srinivasan, and motor vehicle inspectors S. Sakthivel, and Karunanidhi explained about various laws that prohibit such unauthorised parking in public places and punishment, including fines for such offences.

At present, such unauthorised parking is done mainly in old bus terminus, Fort complex and Sarathy mansion, Arcot Road, CMC and Katpadi junction in the Fort Town. A special traffic team has been formed to monitor traffic violations including unauthorised parking, rash driving and jumping off the signal at the traffic control room that has been set up in the North Police Station recently. As a first step to ease traffic flow on Anna Salai, only two-wheeler parking has been allowed along the Sarathy mansion, which is located opposite to the Vellore Fort.