Tamil Nadu

Police have failed to curb the sale of narcotics, says Anbumani

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss staged a protest to put an end to drug abuse in Chennai. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 31, 2022 01:29 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 01:29 IST

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss led the party’s protest near the Chennai Collectorate on Saturday, urging the Tamil Nadu government for steps to curb the sale of narcotics like ganja, heroin and cocaine.

Speaking to reporters, he said he had urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin twice to form teams comprising the Collectors and the police to crack down on the sale of narcotics.

The sale of drugs would not happen without the knowledge of the police, he said, demanding the arrest of those selling drugs under the Goondas Act. He said drug addiction was one of the reasons for crimes against women and pointed out that the ruling DMK had not fulfilled its promise of implementing prohibition.

Speaking at the protest, he said the sale of drugs was happening on a large scale near educational institutions as a result of police failure to act. He said that if steps were not taken to ban online games, a large-scale protest would erupt.

