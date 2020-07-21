Tamil Nadu

Police get MLA’s custody

The Chengalpattu district court on Tuesday granted one-day police custody of DMK MLA L. Idhyavaraman, who was arrested for opening fire during a clash at Tiruporur recently. The police had sought three-day custody of the MLA. However, the court granted one-day custody. “We will be questioning him about the guns and the pellets found in the house apart from other issues,” said a police source.

