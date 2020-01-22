Police get 10 days’ custody of SSI murder accused

The Principal Sessions Court here on Tuesday granted 10 days’ police custody of the two accused arrested in connection with the gunning down of Special Sub-Inspector of Police Wilson at Kaliyakkavilai on Kerala border on January 8.

Principal Sessions Judge Arul Murugan, who adjourned the case on Monday even as the police were seeking 28 days custody, granted 10 days of police custody on Tuesday.

He also asked the police to produce Abdul Shameem of Thiruvithancode and Thoufiq of Ilankadai in Kottar in Nagercoil on January 31 at 4 p.m. before him at the end of the custody period.

Though the police had sought 28 days of custody for interrogation of the two pertaining to the murder of Wilson even as he was on duty at the check-post near Kaliyakkavilai market on January 8 around 10.30 p.m., they were given 10 days.

Murder weapons

Since the police are yet to recover the gun and the knife used to murder the police officer, the information to be extracted from the accused may lead to the seizure of the weapons, sources said.

Moreover, the custodial interrogation may also throw more light on the conspiracy that may transcend the boundaries of various States since the police believe that the accused had attended the meetings organised in various destinations that include Vickramasingapuram in Tirunelveli district to Mumbai.